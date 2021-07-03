THE RUPEE: PKR down

KARACHI: On Friday, PKR went down at end of the week against USD in both interbank and open markets going below 158 in open market. It also went down against AED and SR while remaining unchanged against Euro in open market. In global currency markets at the time of writing of this report, USD hit a 15 month high against major currencies in Asian currency markets as traders speculated that strong US labour data could lift it further.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee lost 25 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over Wednesday’s rates closing at 157.85 and 157.95 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR lost 80 paisas for both buying and selling over Wednesday’s rates closing at 158.30 and 158.80 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling closing at 185.50 and 187 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR lost 10 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 42.75 and 42.95 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR lost 15 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 41.75 and 41.95 respectively.

======================== Open Bid Rs 158.30 Open Offer Rs 158.80 ========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Friday

======================== Bid Rate Rs 157.85 Offer Rate Rs 157.95 ========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee depreciated its worth on the buying side while it stayed unchanged on the selling side in relation to the greenback on the open currency market on Friday.

According to currency dealers, the greenback gained 20 paisas for buying and closed at Rs 157.70 against the opening rate of Rs 157.50 whereas it did not witness any change and it firmly closed for selling at Rs 159.00.

Moreover, the rupee showed stability as it appreciated its worth against the pound sterling. As a result, the pound’s buying and selling rates slid from Wednesday’s closing of Rs 216.50 and Rs 219.00 to Rs 216.00 and Rs 217.70 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The rupee remained firm against the dollar at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Friday.

The dollar opened at Rs158.50(buying) and Rs 158.60(selling) against same last rate.

It closed at Rs158.50(buying) and Rs 158.60(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold remained Rs. 99,700 (selling) and Rs 99,500(buying) in the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021