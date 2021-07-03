KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (July 2, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 5,183.90 High: 5,238.59 Low: 5,177.64 Net Change: (-) 15.18 Volume ('000): 471,618 Value ('000): 13,116,827 Makt Cap 1,443,086,178,632 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,461.53 NET CH. (-) 28.36 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,090.69 NET CH. (-) 24.24 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,772.60 NET CH. (-) 20.51 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,072.62 NET CH. (-) 19.30 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,554.67 NET CH. (+) 3.98 ------------------------------------ As on: 02-July-2021 ====================================

As on: 02-July-2021

