BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (July 2, 2021). ==================================== BR...
03 Jul 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (July 2, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 5,183.90
High: 5,238.59
Low: 5,177.64
Net Change: (-) 15.18
Volume ('000): 471,618
Value ('000): 13,116,827
Makt Cap 1,443,086,178,632
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,461.53
NET CH. (-) 28.36
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,090.69
NET CH. (-) 24.24
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,772.60
NET CH. (-) 20.51
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,072.62
NET CH. (-) 19.30
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,554.67
NET CH. (+) 3.98
------------------------------------
As on: 02-July-2021
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
