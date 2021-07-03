KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Zahidjee Textile Mills Ltd 06-07-2021 16:00 B urshane L P G (Pakistan) Ltd 06-07-2021 11:30 Ghnadhara Industries Ltd 07-07-2021 11:00 C hakwal S pinning Mills Ltd 07-07-2021 14:00 NIT Pakistan Gateway E TF (NITG-E TF) 07-07-2021 11:30 S ummit Bank Limited 07-07-2021 11:00 National Investment Trust Ltd-Open end 07-07-2021 11:30 Ghnadhara Nissan Ltd 07-07-2021 14:00 Wah Nobel C hemicals Ltd 08-07-2021 12:00 The United Insurance Company of Pakistan 08-07-2021 15:00 M Ian Textile Industries Ltd 08-07-2021 11:00 Tata Textiles Mills Ltd 08-07-2021 10:30 F auji Cement Company Ltd 08-07-2021 11:00 UNilever Pakistan F oods Ltd 25-08-2021 14:30 =========================================================

