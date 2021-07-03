Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
03 Jul 2021
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Zahidjee Textile Mills Ltd 06-07-2021 16:00
B urshane L P G (Pakistan) Ltd 06-07-2021 11:30
Ghnadhara Industries Ltd 07-07-2021 11:00
C hakwal S pinning Mills Ltd 07-07-2021 14:00
NIT Pakistan Gateway
E TF (NITG-E TF) 07-07-2021 11:30
S ummit Bank Limited 07-07-2021 11:00
National Investment
Trust Ltd-Open end 07-07-2021 11:30
Ghnadhara Nissan Ltd 07-07-2021 14:00
Wah Nobel C hemicals Ltd 08-07-2021 12:00
The United Insurance
Company of Pakistan 08-07-2021 15:00
M Ian Textile Industries Ltd 08-07-2021 11:00
Tata Textiles Mills Ltd 08-07-2021 10:30
F auji Cement Company Ltd 08-07-2021 11:00
UNilever Pakistan F oods Ltd 25-08-2021 14:30
=========================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.