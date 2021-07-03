KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== Fauji Fertilizer - - - - 27.07.2021 21.07.2021 to Company Limited 12.30.p.m. 27.07.2021 EOGM Sunrays Textile - - - - 26.07.2021 19.07.2021 to Mills Limited 04.00.p.m. 26.07.2021 EOGM ===============================================================================================================

