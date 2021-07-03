Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
03 Jul 2021
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
Fauji Fertilizer - - - - 27.07.2021 21.07.2021 to
Company Limited 12.30.p.m. 27.07.2021
EOGM
Sunrays Textile - - - - 26.07.2021 19.07.2021 to
Mills Limited 04.00.p.m. 26.07.2021
EOGM
===============================================================================================================
