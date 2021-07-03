KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Friday (July 2, 2021).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= US $ (O/M) 158.20 158.60 DKK 24.79 24.89 SAUDIA RIYAL 41.85 42.00 NOK 17.95 18.05 UAE DIRHAM 42.80 43.00 SEK 18.11 18.21 EURO 186.00 188.00 AUD $ 116.80 117.80 UK POUND 216.00 218.00 CAD $ 126.00 127.00 JAPANI YEN 1.39451 1.41451 INDIAN RUPEE 2.00 2.20 CHF 168.38 169.38 CHINESE YUAN 23.80 24.80 =========================================================================

