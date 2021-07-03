KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Friday (July 2, 2021).

=========================================================================== BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY =========================================================================== 15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M =========================================================================== USD 157.48 157.39 157.21 156.94 156.65 156.34 156.05 EUR 186.55 186.51 186.42 186.21 185.99 185.72 185.56 GBP 216.79 216.68 216.45 216.09 215.70 215.28 214.96 ===========================================================================

