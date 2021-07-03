Markets
Currency notes: exchange rates
03 Jul 2021
KARACHI: Exchange rates for Currency Notes issued by the Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) here on Friday (July 2, 2021).
=================================
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
=================================
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
=================================
USD 159.68 156.02
GBP 219.88 214.78
EUR 189.11 185.09
JPY 1.4311 1.3983
SAR 42.63 41.56
AED 43.48 42.76
=================================
