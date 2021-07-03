Currency notes: exchange rates

KARACHI: Exchange rates for Currency Notes issued by the Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) here on Friday (July 2, 2021).

================================= EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES ================================= CURRENCY SELLING BUYING ================================= USD 159.68 156.02 GBP 219.88 214.78 EUR 189.11 185.09 JPY 1.4311 1.3983 SAR 42.63 41.56 AED 43.48 42.76 =================================

