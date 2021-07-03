ANL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.69%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
ASL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
AVN 94.61 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (3.17%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.73%)
DGKC 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.68%)
EPCL 47.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.38%)
FCCL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.9%)
FFBL 26.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.06%)
FFL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
HASCOL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-9.79%)
HUBC 79.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.94%)
JSCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
KAPCO 45.61 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.17%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.89%)
PAEL 35.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.37%)
PIBTL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
POWER 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.21%)
PPL 87.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
PTC 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.32%)
SILK 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
SNGP 47.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.83%)
TRG 167.26 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.22%)
UNITY 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
WTL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
BR100 5,184 Decreased By ▼ -13.4 (-0.26%)
BR30 27,127 Decreased By ▼ -166.63 (-0.61%)
KSE100 47,686 Decreased By ▼ -114.39 (-0.24%)
KSE30 19,100 Decreased By ▼ -33.32 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,345
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
959,685
1,27724hr
2.72% positivity
Sindh
338,387
Punjab
346,454
Balochistan
27,242
Islamabad
82,779
KPK
138,179
Canadian dollar posts biggest gain in 8 weeks vs. 'overextended' greenback

  • The loonie was trading 0.9pc higher at 1.2320 to the greenback, or 81.17 U.S. cents, its biggest advance since May 6.
Reuters 03 Jul 2021

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar rallied against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, as the greenback gave back some recent gains and investors looked for Canada's jobs report next week to support further reduction of stimulus by the Bank of Canada.

The loonie was trading 0.9pc higher at 1.2320 to the greenback, or 81.17 U.S. cents, its biggest advance since May 6.

Earlier, the currency touched its weakest level since June 21 at 1.2449. For the week, it was down 0.2pc.

The U.S. dollar dropped from a three-month high against a basket of major currencies after the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report for June showed a strong jobs gain but some weak details. The greenback had rallied this week on expectations for a strong report.

"I think the (U.S.) dollar was technically overextended," said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex LLC. "It was vulnerable to buy the rumor, sell the fact."

Canada's employment report for June is due next Friday. Analysts expect jobs to rebound after two months of declines, helped by easing of economic restrictions to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

That could see the Bank of Canada cutting its bond purchases again at the July 14 interest rate announcement, Chandler said.

In April, the BoC became the first major central bank to reduce pandemic support. The BoC's more hawkish stance and higher oil prices will help the loonie strengthen over the coming year but gains could stop short of the recent six-year high near 1.20, a Reuters poll showed.

Canada posted a trade deficit of C$1.4 billion in May, as imports increased and exports fell. Separate data showed Canadian factory activity for June growing at the slowest pace in four months.

Canada's 10-year yield eased nearly one basis point to 1.379pc, toward the bottom of its range since March.

Canadian Dollar Bank of Canada COVID19 U.S. dollar Canadian factory activity Covid pandemic Marc Chandler

