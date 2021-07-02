ANL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.69%)
Former president Asif Ali Zardari admitted to hospital amid health concerns

  • Last year, Zardari was admitted to a hospital due to low sugar levels
BR Web Desk 02 Jul 2021

Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari has been admitted to a hospital in Karachi after his health deteriorated, the party's Information Secretary Shazia Atta Marri said on Friday.

Marri in a Twitter message said that Zardari suffered exertion and exhaustion from “traveling for court appearances and budget session.”

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has also arrived in Karachi to attend to his father.

Last year, Zardari was admitted to a hospital due to low sugar levels.

Zardari was in Lahore for a week and had left for Islamabad on June 26.

The accountability court had on June 14 summoned Zardari in a case related to a suspicious transaction of Rs8.3 billion from Bahria Town’s account.

In January, the Islamabad High Court had formed a medical board to determine the health condition of Zardari, who had sought bail from the court.

In February, however, the IHC had granted bail to Zardari after the commission filed its report.

