Dewan Ship Recycling managing director refutes reports

Karachi: Managing Director of Dewan Ship Recycling, Dewan Rizwan Farooqui, has said that his company conducted tests and the mercury level of ‘MT Cherish’ is well below the prescribed limit, rejecting reports that the ship that had docked at Gadani in May contained high levels of toxic mercury-contaminated sludge when it reached Pakistan.

Farooqui’s statement comes as authorities launched an investigation earlier in May into the anchoring of the ship at the Gadani shipbreaking yard.

The ship arrived in Pakistan’s territory on 21 April 2021, towed by a tugboat.

“We conducted tests, and the mercury level is below the prescribed limit – its not dangerous,” said Farooqui.

“We have even conducted blood tests of the labour there, and everything is normal.”

Farooqui said his firm is losing approximately Rs350,000 per day due to different costs associated with keeping the ship that remains under ‘lock-and-key’ at Gadani.

“Why would I buy a ship that is not fit for recycling?

“We were issued the ‘gas free for hot works’ certificate by the Singaporean company. The ship had to go through a lot of procedural paperwork to be allowed to come here,” said Farooqui, adding that all due duties and taxes on the 350-ton import of oil in the ship will be paid once the matter is resolved.

“The (inquiry) committee will release its report soon.”

The company said that it has written to Balochistan’s Environmental Protection Agency, asking for the ship to be de-sealed ahead of the forecast for heavy rains and cyclonic winds.

“The confidence of our banker has been shaken,” stated Farooqui.