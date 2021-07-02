ANL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.69%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
ASL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
AVN 94.61 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (3.17%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.73%)
DGKC 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.68%)
EPCL 47.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.38%)
FCCL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.9%)
FFBL 26.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.06%)
FFL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
HASCOL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-9.79%)
HUBC 79.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.94%)
JSCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
KAPCO 45.61 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.17%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.89%)
PAEL 35.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.37%)
PIBTL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
POWER 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.21%)
PPL 87.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
PTC 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.32%)
SILK 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
SNGP 47.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.83%)
TRG 167.26 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.22%)
UNITY 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
WTL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
BR100 5,184 Decreased By ▼ -13.4 (-0.26%)
BR30 27,127 Decreased By ▼ -166.63 (-0.61%)
KSE100 47,686 Decreased By ▼ -114.39 (-0.24%)
KSE30 19,100 Decreased By ▼ -33.32 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,345
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
959,685
1,27724hr
2.72% positivity
Sindh
338,387
Punjab
346,454
Balochistan
27,242
Islamabad
82,779
KPK
138,179
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Dewan Ship Recycling managing director refutes reports

  • Says mercury level in 'MT Cherish' is below prescribed limit
BR Web Desk 02 Jul 2021

Karachi: Managing Director of Dewan Ship Recycling, Dewan Rizwan Farooqui, has said that his company conducted tests and the mercury level of ‘MT Cherish’ is well below the prescribed limit, rejecting reports that the ship that had docked at Gadani in May contained high levels of toxic mercury-contaminated sludge when it reached Pakistan.

Farooqui’s statement comes as authorities launched an investigation earlier in May into the anchoring of the ship at the Gadani shipbreaking yard.

The ship arrived in Pakistan’s territory on 21 April 2021, towed by a tugboat.

“We conducted tests, and the mercury level is below the prescribed limit – its not dangerous,” said Farooqui.

“We have even conducted blood tests of the labour there, and everything is normal.”

Farooqui said his firm is losing approximately Rs350,000 per day due to different costs associated with keeping the ship that remains under ‘lock-and-key’ at Gadani.

“Why would I buy a ship that is not fit for recycling?

“We were issued the ‘gas free for hot works’ certificate by the Singaporean company. The ship had to go through a lot of procedural paperwork to be allowed to come here,” said Farooqui, adding that all due duties and taxes on the 350-ton import of oil in the ship will be paid once the matter is resolved.

“The (inquiry) committee will release its report soon.”

The company said that it has written to Balochistan’s Environmental Protection Agency, asking for the ship to be de-sealed ahead of the forecast for heavy rains and cyclonic winds.

“The confidence of our banker has been shaken,” stated Farooqui.

Dewan Ship Recycling managing director refutes reports

Pakistan receives shipment carrying 2.5 million doses of Moderna vaccine

Complete Afghan withdrawal imminent as last US troops leave Bagram

Three children killed in Tank district after mistaking grenade for toy

SHC lifts suspension on TikTok

SC rejects PPP leader's apology for making indecent remarks against CJP

Education Ministry stands by decision to hold exams

Pakistan reports highest number of daily Covid-19 cases since June 10

FBR explains taxation of property, salary income

UNGA calls for addressing emerging terrorist threats on basis of Islamophobia

Shehbaz, Bilawal, others briefed about security situation

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters