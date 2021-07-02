Pakistan rejects India's claims about drone being spotted over high commission in Islamabad

Pakistan’s Foreign Office on Friday termed India’s External Affairs Ministry allegations regarding a drone being spotted over the Indian High Commission in Islamabad as “patently false”.

The Indian foreign ministry had claimed that a drone was spotted over the building of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad on June 26.

"This has been taken up officially with Pakistan. We expect Pakistan to investigate the incident and prevent recurrence of such breach of security," an official of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Responding to the claims, FO spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said, “We have seen the Indian MEA’s statement and reports in certain sections of the Indian media alleging a drone flying over the premises of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.”

He said these "preposterous" claims were contrary to the facts and “no proof whatsoever has been shared with Pakistan to substantiate these allegations.”

The spokesperson noted that “this propaganda campaign by India” was taking place at a time when the evidence gathered in the recent Lahore bomb blast was largely pointing to “external forces with a history of perpetrating state-sponsored terrorism against Pakistan”.

“Pakistan rejects these patently false allegations and diversionary Indian tactics and will continue to stand by the people of [Indian-occupied Kashmir] in their just struggle for the right to self-determination, as enshrined in the UNSC resolutions,” he added.