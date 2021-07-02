US oil may retest resistance at $76.14

SINGAPORE: US oil may retest a resistance at $76.14 per barrel, with a good chance of breaking above this level and rising towards $76.83-$77.29 range.

The contract is riding on a wave C, which may travel $77.29, as it shows no sign of completion around $74.99.

Another projection analysis on the uptrend from $69.77 suggests a similar target of $76.83.

Even though the trend develops in slow pace, it looks extremely strong, in view of its wave structure. A correction may be limited to $74.14.

On the daily chart, the contract is expected to rise towards $78.47, as it has cleared a resistance at $74.42, the 50% projection level of an upward wave C from $57.25.

Based on this wave count and the projection analysis, oil may eventually extend its gains to $91.59.

