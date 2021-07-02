ANL 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.42%)
US oil may retest resistance at $76.14

  • The contract is riding on a wave C, which may travel $77.29, as it shows no sign of completion around $74.99
Reuters 02 Jul 2021

SINGAPORE: US oil may retest a resistance at $76.14 per barrel, with a good chance of breaking above this level and rising towards $76.83-$77.29 range.

The contract is riding on a wave C, which may travel $77.29, as it shows no sign of completion around $74.99.

Another projection analysis on the uptrend from $69.77 suggests a similar target of $76.83.

Even though the trend develops in slow pace, it looks extremely strong, in view of its wave structure. A correction may be limited to $74.14.

On the daily chart, the contract is expected to rise towards $78.47, as it has cleared a resistance at $74.42, the 50% projection level of an upward wave C from $57.25.

Based on this wave count and the projection analysis, oil may eventually extend its gains to $91.59.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Crude Oil Brent oil oil us

