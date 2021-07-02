ANL 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.42%)
ASC 19.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
ASL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
AVN 94.47 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (3.02%)
BOP 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.7%)
BYCO 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.22%)
DGKC 119.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.9%)
EPCL 47.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.69%)
FFBL 27.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
FFL 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.01%)
HASCOL 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-9.13%)
HUBC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.42%)
HUMNL 8.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.74%)
JSCL 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
KAPCO 45.57 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.49%)
KEL 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.32%)
MLCF 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.05%)
PAEL 35.79 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.24%)
PIBTL 11.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.61%)
PPL 88.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.3%)
PRL 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
PTC 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
SILK 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
SNGP 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.93%)
TRG 168.78 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (2.14%)
UNITY 46.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
WTL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
BR100 5,215 Increased By ▲ 17.3 (0.33%)
BR30 27,348 Increased By ▲ 54.7 (0.2%)
KSE100 47,876 Increased By ▲ 75.45 (0.16%)
KSE30 19,170 Increased By ▲ 36.25 (0.19%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,345
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
959,685
1,27724hr
2.72% positivity
Sindh
338,387
Punjab
346,454
Balochistan
27,242
Islamabad
82,779
KPK
138,179
Gold holds tight range as focus turns to US jobs data

  • Silver was little changed at $26.00 per ounce, while platinum was steady at $1,082.58. Both were down for the week
Reuters 02 Jul 2021

Gold prices held in a tight range on Friday as investors stayed away from making big bets ahead of the US nonfarm payrolls data that could sway Federal Reserve's monetary policy stance.

FUNDAMENTALS

  • Spot gold was steady at $1,777.17 per ounce, as of 1251 GMT. It has fallen 0.2% so far this week. US gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,778.70.

  • The dollar held near three-month highs, making gold expensive for holders of other currencies.

  • US non-farm payrolls data due at 12:30 GMT is likely to show an increase of 690,000 jobs last month, compared with 559,000 in May, according to a Reuters poll.

  • Data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week, while layoffs plunged to a 21-year low in June.

  • The Democratic-controlled US House of Representatives approved a $715 billion surface transportation and water infrastructure bill in what Democrats see as an early step toward sweeping infrastructure legislation that Congress hopes to complete in September.

  • Some investors are betting that US government bond yields will stay subdued or continue weakening in the second half of the year.

  • Bolivia's government is looking to stabilise the country's economy, which plunged the most in over half a century last year, with a mix of fiscal spending, vaccines and gold.

  • SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.3% to 1,043.16 tonnes on Thursday.

  • Silver was little changed at $26.00 per ounce, while platinum was steady at $1,082.58. Both were down for the week.

  • Palladium eased 0.1% to $2,761.69 but was set for a second straight weekly gain.

