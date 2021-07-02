ANL 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.42%)
ASC 19.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
ASL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
AVN 94.47 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (3.02%)
BOP 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.7%)
BYCO 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.22%)
DGKC 119.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.9%)
EPCL 47.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.69%)
FFBL 27.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
FFL 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.01%)
HASCOL 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-9.13%)
HUBC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.42%)
HUMNL 8.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.74%)
JSCL 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
KAPCO 45.57 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.49%)
KEL 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.32%)
MLCF 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.05%)
PAEL 35.79 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.24%)
PIBTL 11.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.61%)
PPL 88.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.3%)
PRL 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
PTC 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
SILK 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
SNGP 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.93%)
TRG 168.78 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (2.14%)
UNITY 46.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
WTL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
BR100 5,215 Increased By ▲ 17.3 (0.33%)
BR30 27,348 Increased By ▲ 54.7 (0.2%)
KSE100 47,876 Increased By ▲ 75.45 (0.16%)
KSE30 19,170 Increased By ▲ 36.25 (0.19%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,345
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
959,685
1,27724hr
2.72% positivity
Sindh
338,387
Punjab
346,454
Balochistan
27,242
Islamabad
82,779
KPK
138,179
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares retreat after recent peaks, set for weekly loss

  • The Nifty Bank index added 0.23%
Reuters 02 Jul 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares were on track to record a more than 1% weekly loss as they struggled for momentum, after hitting all-time highs recently, due to a lack of fresh domestic triggers.

The benchmark indices on Friday were largely unchanged as losses in heavyweight information technology stocks offset gains in pharmaceutical companies.

By 0503 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.04% at 15,673.25 and the S&P BSE Sensex slipped 0.04% to 52,297.11.

While declining COVID-19 cases, easing of curbs and a surge in vaccinations have helped the Nifty and Sensex hit record highs as recently as Monday, they've been unable to make any headway since. For the week so far, they are down about 1.2%.

Frontline stocks have not done very well this week, with gains seen more in mid-cap and smaller companies, said Aishvarya Dadheech, fund manager at Ambit Asset Management in Mumbai.

Markets are in a wait-and-watch mode, and upcoming first-quarter earnings will set the tone of how things move from here, he said.

In Mumbai trading, the Nifty IT index fell 0.64% and was set for a second straight session of losses. IT major Tata Consultancy Services will be kicking off June-quarter earnings season next week.

The Nifty Pharma index gained as much as 0.89% to hit a record high. The sector has witnessed a slew of positive COVID-19-related developments, such as Zydus Cadila applying for emergency-use approval for its vaccine, and Cipla getting an approval to import partner Moderna's shot.

The Nifty Bank index added 0.23%.

The Reserve Bank of India said in its Financial Stability Report on Thursday that the impact of the pandemic on the balance sheet of banks has not been as severe as projected earlier.

Indian shares S&P BSE Sensex blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index

Indian shares retreat after recent peaks, set for weekly loss

Shehbaz, Bilawal, others briefed about security situation

Concealment of income declared cognizable offence

Complete Afghan withdrawal imminent as last US troops leave Bagram

Pakistan reports highest number of daily Covid-19 cases since June 10

FBR explains taxation of property, salary income

Trade deficit swells 33pc YoY

Transmission line project: Tabish causes considerable controversy

Time limitation not applicable to foreign assets, income

Power situation to improve by Monday: Azhar

Xi warns against foreign bullying as China marks party centenary

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters