ANL 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.42%)
ASC 19.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
ASL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
AVN 94.47 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (3.02%)
BOP 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.7%)
BYCO 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.22%)
DGKC 119.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.9%)
EPCL 47.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.69%)
FFBL 27.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
FFL 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.01%)
HASCOL 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-9.13%)
HUBC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.42%)
HUMNL 8.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.74%)
JSCL 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
KAPCO 45.57 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.49%)
KEL 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.32%)
MLCF 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.05%)
PAEL 35.79 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.24%)
PIBTL 11.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.61%)
PPL 88.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.3%)
PRL 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
PTC 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
SILK 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
SNGP 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.93%)
TRG 168.78 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (2.14%)
UNITY 46.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
WTL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
BR100 5,215 Increased By ▲ 17.3 (0.33%)
BR30 27,348 Increased By ▲ 54.7 (0.2%)
KSE100 47,876 Increased By ▲ 75.45 (0.16%)
KSE30 19,170 Increased By ▲ 36.25 (0.19%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,345
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
959,685
1,27724hr
2.72% positivity
Sindh
338,387
Punjab
346,454
Balochistan
27,242
Islamabad
82,779
KPK
138,179
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China, HK stocks eye worst drop in over 3 months on economic growth concerns

  • The declines in China and Hong Kong were broad based, with property stocks faltering
Reuters 02 Jul 2021

SHANGHAI: China stocks are on pace to post their biggest one-day drop in more than three months on Friday, on concerns over slowing economic growth and tighter credit conditions.

** Hong Kong stocks also fell, led by technology shares, amid broader weakness in Asia.

** "Increased tightening fears out of China combined with greater uncertainly around the impact of the delta variant may have steered confidence sharply lower amongst Asia investors," State Street Global Markets said in a statement.

** The CSI300 index fell 2.4% to 5,105.72 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.6% at 3,532.23 points. Both indexes are poised to fall the most since March 19 barring a sharp afternoon rebound.

** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index dropped 1.6% to 28,365.36 points and the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index tumbled 2.1% to 10,441.09.

** "The market is searching for clearer signs before turning more bullish, given macro growth hiccup and earnings recovery uncertainties ahead of upcoming results season," Morgan Stanley said in a note.

** The brokerage lowered its forecast for China's second-quarter GDP due to broad-based macro weakness seen in April-June and as both manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMIs further dropped in June.

** In China, aerospace defence and food & beverage fell more than 3%.

** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Tech Index, which tracks some of China's biggest technology giants, dropped 3%.

** The declines in China and Hong Kong were broad based, with property stocks faltering.

** "Onshore and offshore capital markets will remain volatile amid tight credit conditions for developers and weak investor sentiment," Celine Yang, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst, said in a statement on Friday.

** Guo Xiaolin, fund manager at asset manager Boshi, advised investors not to be affected too much by short-term volatility. In the new energy vehicle sector, "if short-term mood swings knocked down share prices, it could be a good buying opportunity," Guo added.

China Hong Kong stocks China stocks CSI300 Index

China, HK stocks eye worst drop in over 3 months on economic growth concerns

Shehbaz, Bilawal, others briefed about security situation

Concealment of income declared cognizable offence

Complete Afghan withdrawal imminent as last US troops leave Bagram

Pakistan reports highest number of daily Covid-19 cases since June 10

FBR explains taxation of property, salary income

Trade deficit swells 33pc YoY

Transmission line project: Tabish causes considerable controversy

Time limitation not applicable to foreign assets, income

Power situation to improve by Monday: Azhar

Xi warns against foreign bullying as China marks party centenary

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters