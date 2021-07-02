ANL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.69%)
ASC 19.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
ASL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
AVN 94.20 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.73%)
BOP 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.41%)
BYCO 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
DGKC 120.75 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.18%)
EPCL 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.31%)
FCCL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.6%)
FFBL 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.92%)
FFL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
HASCOL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.98%)
HUBC 81.20 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.3%)
HUMNL 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
JSCL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.96%)
KAPCO 45.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.51%)
KEL 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
MLCF 47.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.23%)
PAEL 35.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.41%)
PIBTL 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
POWER 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
PPL 88.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.39%)
PRL 24.94 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
PTC 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
SILK 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
SNGP 48.48 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.48%)
TRG 170.00 Increased By ▲ 4.75 (2.87%)
UNITY 45.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
WTL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.46%)
BR100 5,229 Increased By ▲ 31.94 (0.61%)
BR30 27,521 Increased By ▲ 227.7 (0.83%)
KSE100 48,002 Increased By ▲ 201.14 (0.42%)
KSE30 19,232 Increased By ▲ 98.16 (0.51%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,345
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
959,685
1,27724hr
2.72% positivity
Sindh
338,387
Punjab
346,454
Balochistan
27,242
Islamabad
82,779
KPK
138,179
Hong Kong stocks begin with gains

  • The Hang Seng Index added 0.11 percent, or 31.07 points, to 28,859.02
AFP 02 Jul 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher Friday morning as traders returned from a one-day holiday to track another record on Wall Street, with eyes now on the release of US jobs data later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.11 percent, or 31.07 points, to 28,859.02.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.53 percent, or 18.89 points, to 3,569.99, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange fell 0.56 percent, or 14.07 points, to 2,428.19.

