Jul 02, 2021
Pakistan

Former Sindh CM Arbab Rahim joins PTI

INP 02 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: Former Chief Minister Sindh Arbab Ghulam Rahim has joined PTI in response to the policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Arbab Ghulam Rahim made this important decision in a special meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan. It may be recalled that the former CM Sindh had earlier been a part of the Grand Democratic Alliance.

Arbab Ghulam Rahim said, he has joined PTI. In this regard, I had a special meeting with the Prime Minister in which the situation in Sindh was discussed.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has assigned me various responsibilities including coordination with the local leadership of the party.

