MOL Pakistan, partners construct check dam at Gurguri

Recorder Report 02 Jul 2021

PESHAWAR: Construction of a check dam sponsored by MOL Pakistan Oil and Gas Company and its Tal Block joint venture partners at Gurguri, Karak directly benefiting 13,500 residents of the locality.

The project was inaugurated the other day with Commissioner Kohat Division Mohammad Javed Marwat as chief guest on the occasion. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Karak Abdul Ghafoor Shah was also present on the occasion.

MOL Pakistan has prioritized the construction of check dams in collaboration with the Directorate General of Soil and Water Conservation, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

As effective soil and water conservation structures, the company has focused on these check dams to help meet the objectives of the Ministry of Agriculture, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

The increased availability of water from these dams for agriculture use including livestock and fisheries would help the province to be more self-sufficient in food production, minimize soil erosion and natural water loss.

In his message, MOL Group regional vice president for Middle East, Africa and Pakistan Ali Murtaza Abbas said as a socially responsible company they support sustainable development of their areas of operation through collaborative with the Government of KP and support of the district administration concerned.

He said through collective efforts, they will continue to look forward to bringing positive change to the province through their highly popular Social Welfare Programme.

After the ceremony, the officials were given a tour of other social welfare projects sponsored by MOL Pakistan in the area, including a primary school established with the company's implementing partner, The Citizen Foundation (TCF), in Gurguri Village.

The participants visited the check dam in Urbashi Village and were informed of other active on-going social welfare projects such as Gurguri-Banda Daud Shah Road currently being repaired and reconstructed with Rs. 400 million of financial assistance given by MOL Pakistan, the operator of Tal Block and its joint venture partners; Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), Pakistan Oilfield Limited (POL), and Government Holdings of Pakistan Limited (GHPL).

