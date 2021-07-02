ANL 33.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
SC orders railway employees to pass FPSC test

Terence J Sigamony 02 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered 15 technical contract officers of the Pakistan Railways to pass the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) test and interview. A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed heard appeals of the 15 technical officers of Grade-17 of Pakistan Railways.

The apex court noted that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had granted six months to the Railways employees to pass the examination. Justice Ijazul Ahsan said there are many judgments of the apex court, where it has been declared that all posts above Grade-16 should be filled through the FPSC test.

He said the Railways is destroyed as in the past people were inducted in it without test and interview. The employees' lawyer contended that his clients have been serving the Railways for the last 11 years; therefore, now it will be a little difficult for them to pass the test.

The counsel further argued that he has been practicing in the Supreme Court for many years, but now if someone asks him to pass the LLB exam, it will become difficult for him to pass. He prayed before the court to grant time, so that his clients could prepare for the exam, adding the FPSC test is scheduled on July 28.

The chief justice asked the counsel that your clients are in Grade-17 but they are not prepared to sit for the basic exam. Justice Ijaz said, in the past, the way posts in the Railways were distributed is before everyone. He said now no one above Grade-16 posts could be regularised in the government departments without passing the test and interview.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

