University students: Ericsson launches innovation awards

KARACHI: Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) has launched its annual Ericsson Innovation Awards (EIA) 2021, a global competition with a grand prize of 25,000 Euros that offers university students around the world the chance to develop new, innovative ideas with support of Ericsson experts. Pakistani university level students can also participate in this competition to win 25,000 Euros and gain international exposure.

The theme in 2021 is 'Bridge the Digital Divide.' The digital revolution has transformed the world, enriching lives in countless ways yet half the planet lives without access to the tools, information, and resources that many of us rely on every day. Ericsson innovation award is open to students currently enrolled in university studies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021