KIKDA to help activate dysfunctional CT scan machine at ASH

Recorder Report 02 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Karachi Institute of Kidney Diseases Association (KIKDA) will help Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) to activate a dysfunctional CT scan machine at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) besides providing technical and other necessary support including the services of technicians and consultants and the payment of their remunerations.

In this regard, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Thursday. Senior Director Medical and Health Services KMC Dr Abdul Hameed Jamani and Karachi Institute of Kidney Diseases Association Head Nawab Masood signed the document on behalf of their respective organisations. The Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmad graced the Ceremony.

He said that ASH will be equipped with important and highly sensitive equipments for which the KIKDA was contacted and we are grateful for their cooperation.

Ahmed said that with the installation of machines and equipment in medical institutions, their maintenance on a regular basis is also necessary as hospitals may need these machines at anytime.

He said that the CT scan facility will be provided free of cost to the patients at ASH.

Apart from emergency and accident cases, this facility will be available to indoor and outdoor patients at ASH which all the expenses incurred will be borne by the private sector while patients can be referred to other government hospitals with the consultation if required.

Ahmed said that the CT scan department would be provided uninterrupted supply of power / generator and safety of machine and staff while all necessary funds for repair of the machine will also be provided.

The Administrator said that ASH provides emergency medical aid to a large part of the city, in case of emergency, and a large number of patients come here daily for diagnosis and treatment. All facilities are also provided to the patients undergoing treatment.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

kmc Abbasi Shaheed Hospital Laeeq Ahmad KIKDA Dr Abdul Hameed Jamani Nawab Masood

