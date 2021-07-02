Parking fee: CBC restrained from obstructing contractor

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has restrained the Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC) from obstructing the contractor to recover parking fee within the designated area of Sea View, Phase-V, Ext., DHA Karachi, from McDonalds to the Village Restaurant.

According to a written order of the SHC released here on Thursday, the bench also restrained the CBC from taking over or running the said parking business itself or through some other contractor till the next hearing scheduled for July 12, 2021.

The bench gave the verdict in a suit filed by plaintiff Fazal-ur-Rahman, who pleaded the court to restrain the CBC from interfering, disturbing or obstructing him from recovering the parking fee in the said area.

The plaintiff stated that an auction notice published in the newspaper on 6 November 2020 and CBC invited open bids for auction of rights to recover parking fees for the period from 30th November 2020 to 30th June 2021 in the designated area. After completion of all the formalities the contract was granted to the plaintiff. However at the very inspection, the plaintiff was prevented by the DHA from charging parking fee within the area.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021