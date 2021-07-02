ANL 33.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report 02 Jul 2021

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 220,158 tonnes of cargo comprising 144,381 tonnes of import cargo and 75,777 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending on Thursday.

The total import cargo of 144,381 comprised of 65,827 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 2,604 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 22,674 tonnes of DAP, 12,890 tonnes of Rock Phosphate and 40,386 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 75,777 tonnes comprised of 59,259 tonnes of containerized cargo, 8,382 tonnes of Clinkers, 5,536 tonnes of Cement, 2,600 Tons of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

As many as 9318 containers comprising of 4689 containers import and 4629 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1138 of 20’s and 1469 of 40’s loaded while 33 of 20’s and 290 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1588 of 20’s and 700 of 40’s loaded containers while 203 of 20’s and 719 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

There were 06 ships namely Star Antares, MT Quetta, Evropi, Kyoto Express, As Sicilia and Dae Won repeatedly at the berth on Thursday.

There were 04 cargos namely Diyyinah 1, Fmt Gumuldur, Oel Kedarnath and OOCL Memphis have sailed out from Karachi Port.

There were 06 cargos namely Magic Star Carbon Black, Osaka container, Xin Qing Dao container, Lea Paramount container Nilos P container were expected to arrive on Thursday.

Import Port Qasim Karachi Port export

