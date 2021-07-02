ANL 33.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
ASC 19.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
ASL 24.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
AVN 91.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
BOP 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.43%)
BYCO 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.21%)
DGKC 120.53 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (2.15%)
EPCL 47.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.95%)
FCCL 23.26 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.35%)
FFBL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.3%)
FFL 17.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.16%)
HASCOL 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.79%)
HUBC 80.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (7.08%)
JSCL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.23%)
KAPCO 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.19%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.86 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.65%)
MLCF 47.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.06%)
PAEL 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.88%)
PIBTL 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.94%)
POWER 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.75%)
PPL 89.00 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (2.13%)
PRL 24.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.98%)
PTC 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.77%)
SILK 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
SNGP 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.03%)
TRG 165.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.16%)
UNITY 45.95 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.96%)
WTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.27%)
BR100 5,198 Increased By ▲ 48.98 (0.95%)
BR30 27,293 Increased By ▲ 288.03 (1.07%)
KSE100 47,801 Increased By ▲ 444.55 (0.94%)
KSE30 19,134 Increased By ▲ 171.89 (0.91%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,321
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
958,408
1,03724hr
2.25% positivity
Sindh
337,674
Punjab
346,301
Balochistan
27,178
Islamabad
82,706
KPK
138,068
Thursday’s early trade: S&P 500 begins second half of 2021 at new peak

NEW YORK: The S&P 500 index kicked off the second half of the year at a record high on Thursday as data showed...
Reuters 02 Jul 2021

NEW YORK: The S&P 500 index kicked off the second half of the year at a record high on Thursday as data showed fewer-than-expected weekly jobless claims, while energy stocks were supported by a spike in oil prices.

Ten of the 11 major S&P sectors rose, with energy, financials, industrials and materials leading the charge.

At 11:38 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 82.70 points, or 0.24%, at 34,585.21 and the S&P 500 was up 11.28 points, or 0.26%, at 4,308.78. The Nasdaq Composite was down 39.56 points, or 0.27%, at 14,464.40.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc dropped 5.7% as it lowered its forecast for Covid-19 vaccine shots to be administered this year.

Micron Technology Inc slumped 5.4% even as the chipmaker beat estimates for quarterly profit and forecast fourth-quarter revenue above expectations.

Didi Global Inc jumped 14.1%, a day after its shares ended their first day of US trading slightly over their initial public offering price, valuing China’s ride-hailing giant at $68.49 billion.

