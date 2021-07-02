Japanese shares slip

TOKYO: Japanese shares closed lower on Thursday, weighed down by worries that a resurgence of Covid-19 infections would lead to an extension of restrictions and slow the economic recovery.

The Nikkei share average fell 0.29% to 28,707.04, while the broader Topix slipped 0.22% to 1,939.21.

Technology stocks led the fall on Nikkei, with start-up investor SoftBank Group losing 0.63%, chip making equipment maker Advantest shedding 1.8% and medical equipment maker Terumo dropping 1.53%.

There were 87 advancers on the Nikkei index against 127 decliners.

The index of Tokyo Stock Exchange’s second section fell 0.41% and the Mothers Index of start-up firm shares lost 0.6%.