Quaid-e-Azam Business Park: Minister assures APTPMA team of assistance to relocate industrial units

LAHORE: A delegation of All Pakistan Textile Processing Mills Association (APTPMA) called on Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal at the Civil Secretariat. The delegation included former chairmen APTPMA H Anwar, Pervez Lala and others. The members of the delegation said that they want to relocate the industrial units to Quaid-e-Azam Business Park, Sheikhupura, therefore 200 acres of land is required.

Talking to the delegation, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Minister for Industry and Commerce said that all possible facilities are being provided to the industrialists.

All possible assistance will be provided to APTPMA for relocating its industrial units in Quaid-e-Azam Business Park.

