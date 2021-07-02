ANL 33.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (July 1, 2021).

================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
================================================================================
Member                     Company                         Turnover        Rates
Name                                                      of Shares
================================================================================
Adam Sec.                  Ados Pakistan                        500        17.32
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             500        17.32
First Nat. Equities        Agritech Ltd.                      5,000         7.00
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           5,000         7.00
Spectrum Sec.              Century Paper                        600       118.00
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             600       118.00
Market 786                 Clover Pak.                    4,304,000        65.00
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate       4,304,000        65.00
Friendly Sec.              Engro Corporation                 12,042       298.28
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          12,042       298.28
Adam Sec.                  First National Equit                 500        10.42
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             500        10.42
Shaffi Securities          Ghani Global Glass                 1,000        26.40
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           1,000        26.40
Trust Securities           Nimir Resins Ltd                  10,000        11.50
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          10,000        11.50
Sherman Sec.               Pace (Pakistan) Ltd.               5,000         7.28
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           5,000         7.28
Khadim Ali S.
Bukhari Sec.               TPL Corp Ltd.                     73,500        19.45
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          73,500        19.45
MRA Sec.                   Treet Corp.                        4,000        50.30
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           4,000        50.30
Hamza Farhad Sec.          Waves Singer                      10,000        25.80
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          10,000        25.80
================================================================================
                           Total Turnover                 4,426,142
================================================================================

