Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
02 Jul 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (July 1, 2021).
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
Adam Sec. Ados Pakistan 500 17.32
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 17.32
First Nat. Equities Agritech Ltd. 5,000 7.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 7.00
Spectrum Sec. Century Paper 600 118.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 600 118.00
Market 786 Clover Pak. 4,304,000 65.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,304,000 65.00
Friendly Sec. Engro Corporation 12,042 298.28
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 12,042 298.28
Adam Sec. First National Equit 500 10.42
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 10.42
Shaffi Securities Ghani Global Glass 1,000 26.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 26.40
Trust Securities Nimir Resins Ltd 10,000 11.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 11.50
Sherman Sec. Pace (Pakistan) Ltd. 5,000 7.28
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 7.28
Khadim Ali S.
Bukhari Sec. TPL Corp Ltd. 73,500 19.45
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 73,500 19.45
MRA Sec. Treet Corp. 4,000 50.30
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,000 50.30
Hamza Farhad Sec. Waves Singer 10,000 25.80
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 25.80
Total Turnover 4,426,142
