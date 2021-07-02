KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (July 1, 2021).

================================================================================ CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ================================================================================ Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ================================================================================ Adam Sec. Ados Pakistan 500 17.32 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 17.32 First Nat. Equities Agritech Ltd. 5,000 7.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 7.00 Spectrum Sec. Century Paper 600 118.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 600 118.00 Market 786 Clover Pak. 4,304,000 65.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,304,000 65.00 Friendly Sec. Engro Corporation 12,042 298.28 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 12,042 298.28 Adam Sec. First National Equit 500 10.42 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 10.42 Shaffi Securities Ghani Global Glass 1,000 26.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 26.40 Trust Securities Nimir Resins Ltd 10,000 11.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 11.50 Sherman Sec. Pace (Pakistan) Ltd. 5,000 7.28 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 7.28 Khadim Ali S. Bukhari Sec. TPL Corp Ltd. 73,500 19.45 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 73,500 19.45 MRA Sec. Treet Corp. 4,000 50.30 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,000 50.30 Hamza Farhad Sec. Waves Singer 10,000 25.80 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 25.80 ================================================================================ Total Turnover 4,426,142 ================================================================================

