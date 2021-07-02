KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (July 1, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 5,199.08 High: 5,215.50 Low: 5,148.18 Net Change: (+) 55.81 Volume ('000): 667,207 Value ('000): 13,356,814 Makt Cap 1,447,312,220,739 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,489.89 NET CH. (+) 151.12 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,114.93 NET CH. (+) 9.72 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,793.11 NET CH. (+) 80.9 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,091.92 NET CH. (+) 49.27 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,550.69 NET CH. (+) 34.96 ------------------------------------ As on: 1-July-2021 ====================================

