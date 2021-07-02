Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
02 Jul 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (July 1, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 5,199.08
High: 5,215.50
Low: 5,148.18
Net Change: (+) 55.81
Volume ('000): 667,207
Value ('000): 13,356,814
Makt Cap 1,447,312,220,739
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,489.89
NET CH. (+) 151.12
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,114.93
NET CH. (+) 9.72
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,793.11
NET CH. (+) 80.9
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,091.92
NET CH. (+) 49.27
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,550.69
NET CH. (+) 34.96
------------------------------------
As on: 1-July-2021
====================================
