ANL 33.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
ASC 19.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
ASL 24.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
AVN 91.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
BOP 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.43%)
BYCO 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.21%)
DGKC 120.53 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (2.15%)
EPCL 47.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.95%)
FCCL 23.26 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.35%)
FFBL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.3%)
FFL 17.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.16%)
HASCOL 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.79%)
HUBC 80.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (7.08%)
JSCL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.23%)
KAPCO 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.19%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.86 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.65%)
MLCF 47.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.06%)
PAEL 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.88%)
PIBTL 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.94%)
POWER 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.75%)
PPL 89.00 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (2.13%)
PRL 24.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.98%)
PTC 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.77%)
SILK 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
SNGP 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.03%)
TRG 165.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.16%)
UNITY 45.95 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.96%)
WTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.27%)
BR100 5,198 Increased By ▲ 48.98 (0.95%)
BR30 27,293 Increased By ▲ 288.03 (1.07%)
KSE100 47,801 Increased By ▲ 444.55 (0.94%)
KSE30 19,134 Increased By ▲ 171.89 (0.91%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,321
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
958,408
1,03724hr
2.25% positivity
Sindh
337,674
Punjab
346,301
Balochistan
27,178
Islamabad
82,706
KPK
138,068
Recorder Report 02 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

===================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start          AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date             EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
===================================================================================================
(AKBLTFC6) Askari
Bank Limited                   24-06-2021     02-07-2021
Image Pakistan Limited#        28-06-2021     02-07-2021                                 02-07-2021
Johnson & Phillips
(Pakistan) Limited#            28-06-2021     05-07-2021                                 05-07-2021
(SNBLTFC2) Soneri
Bank Limited                   24-06-2021     07-07-2021
Byco Petroleum
Pakistan Limited#              01-07-2021     08-07-2021                                 08-07-2021
Packages Limited#              01-07-2021     09-07-2021                                 09-07-2021
(EPCLSC) Engro
Polymer & Chemicals Ltd        01-07-2021     09-07-2021
(AGSILSC) Agha Steel
Industries Limited             05-07-2021     09-07-2021
Attock Refinery Limited#       06-07-2021     12-07-2021                                 12-07-2021
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd#        07-07-2021     13-07-2021                                 13-07-2021
Chashma Sugar Mills Ltd#       04-07-2021     14-07-2021                                 14-07-2021
(BAFLTFC7) Bank
Alfalah Limited                01-07-2021     15-07-2021
Agritech Limited#              09-07-2021     15-07-2021                                 15-07-2021
Hum Netwok Limited             09-07-2021     16-07-2021     NIL                         16-07-2021
Century Paper & Board
Mills Limited#                 10-07-2021     16-07-2021                                 16-07-2021
Pakistan Petroleum Limited#    12-07-2021     19-07-2021                                 19-07-2021
Mari Petroleum Company
Limited#                       12-07-2021     19-07-2021                                 19-07-2021
(BYCOSC) Byco Petroleum
Pakistan Limited               12-07-2021     19-07-2021
Oil & Gas Development
Company Limited#               13-07-2021     19-07-2021                                 19-07-2021
Kot Addu Power
Company Limited                13-07-2021     19-07-2021     50% (ii)     09-07-2021
Hinopak Motors Limited         20-07-2021     28-07-2021     NIL                         28-07-2021
Macter International Limited   20-07-2021     29-07-2021     17.03% R**   16-07-2021
Exide Pakistan Limited         23-07-2021     29-07-2021     NIL                         29-07-2021
===================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Book closure for Merger Island Textile Mills

& Salfi Textile Mills Ltd into Tata Textile Mills Ltd ##

Right issue at Premium of Rs.155/- per share **

