KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
(AKBLTFC6) Askari
Bank Limited 24-06-2021 02-07-2021
Image Pakistan Limited# 28-06-2021 02-07-2021 02-07-2021
Johnson & Phillips
(Pakistan) Limited# 28-06-2021 05-07-2021 05-07-2021
(SNBLTFC2) Soneri
Bank Limited 24-06-2021 07-07-2021
Byco Petroleum
Pakistan Limited# 01-07-2021 08-07-2021 08-07-2021
Packages Limited# 01-07-2021 09-07-2021 09-07-2021
(EPCLSC) Engro
Polymer & Chemicals Ltd 01-07-2021 09-07-2021
(AGSILSC) Agha Steel
Industries Limited 05-07-2021 09-07-2021
Attock Refinery Limited# 06-07-2021 12-07-2021 12-07-2021
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd# 07-07-2021 13-07-2021 13-07-2021
Chashma Sugar Mills Ltd# 04-07-2021 14-07-2021 14-07-2021
(BAFLTFC7) Bank
Alfalah Limited 01-07-2021 15-07-2021
Agritech Limited# 09-07-2021 15-07-2021 15-07-2021
Hum Netwok Limited 09-07-2021 16-07-2021 NIL 16-07-2021
Century Paper & Board
Mills Limited# 10-07-2021 16-07-2021 16-07-2021
Pakistan Petroleum Limited# 12-07-2021 19-07-2021 19-07-2021
Mari Petroleum Company
Limited# 12-07-2021 19-07-2021 19-07-2021
(BYCOSC) Byco Petroleum
Pakistan Limited 12-07-2021 19-07-2021
Oil & Gas Development
Company Limited# 13-07-2021 19-07-2021 19-07-2021
Kot Addu Power
Company Limited 13-07-2021 19-07-2021 50% (ii) 09-07-2021
Hinopak Motors Limited 20-07-2021 28-07-2021 NIL 28-07-2021
Macter International Limited 20-07-2021 29-07-2021 17.03% R** 16-07-2021
Exide Pakistan Limited 23-07-2021 29-07-2021 NIL 29-07-2021
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
Book closure for Merger Island Textile Mills
& Salfi Textile Mills Ltd into Tata Textile Mills Ltd ##
Right issue at Premium of Rs.155/- per share **
