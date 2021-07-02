Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
02 Jul 2021
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (July 1, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.08650 0.08525 0.08900 0.05425
Libor 1 Week 0.09288 0.09363 0.12163 0.05788
Libor 1 Month 0.10050 0.09150 0.18825 0.07263
Libor 2 Month 0.12550 0.12013 0.24375 0.10263
Libor 3 Month 0.14575 0.14725 0.30375 0.11800
Libor 6 Month 0.15950 0.15938 0.38425 0.14825
Libor 1 Year 0.24625 0.24350 0.53863 0.23325
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
