Pakistan
Blast in Quetta injures at least two
- Injured are being shifted to hospital
01 Jul 2021
At least two people were injured in a blast on Quetta's Airport Road on Thursday, police said.
The explosion took place near a moving Frontier Corps (FC) vehicle, police said.
The injured people are being shifted to the hospital, and the area has been cordoned off.
Five FC soldiers were martyred last week after militants targeted a patrolling unit in Sibi district.
Last month, four soldiers from FC Balochistan had been martyred in a blast on the Marget-Quetta Road.
This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.
