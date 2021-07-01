ANL 33.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
ASC 19.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
ASL 24.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
AVN 91.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
BOP 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.43%)
BYCO 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.21%)
DGKC 120.53 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (2.15%)
EPCL 47.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.95%)
FCCL 23.26 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.35%)
FFBL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.3%)
FFL 17.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.16%)
HASCOL 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.79%)
HUBC 80.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (7.08%)
JSCL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.23%)
KAPCO 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.19%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.86 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.65%)
MLCF 47.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.06%)
PAEL 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.88%)
PIBTL 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.94%)
POWER 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.75%)
PPL 89.00 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (2.13%)
PRL 24.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.98%)
PTC 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.77%)
SILK 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
SNGP 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.03%)
TRG 165.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.16%)
UNITY 45.95 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.96%)
WTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.27%)
BR100 5,198 Increased By ▲ 48.98 (0.95%)
BR30 27,293 Increased By ▲ 288.03 (1.07%)
KSE100 47,801 Increased By ▲ 444.55 (0.94%)
KSE30 19,134 Increased By ▲ 171.89 (0.91%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,321
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
958,408
1,03724hr
2.25% positivity
Sindh
337,674
Punjab
346,301
Balochistan
27,178
Islamabad
82,706
KPK
138,068
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

FTSE 100 sees best day in two-months on energy boost; JD Sports shines

  • JD Sports jumps as co decides to split chairman and CEO roles.
  • A.B. Foods gains on strong sales at Primark stores.
  • Royal Dutch Shell jumps on plans to exit JV with Exxon Mobil.
  • FTSE 100 up 1.3%, FTSE 250 adds 1.1%.
Reuters 01 Jul 2021

London's FTSE 100 ended higher on Thursday, marking its best session in nearly two months, as gains in energy stocks and positive corporate updates helped investors look past concerns over rising COVID-19 infections in the UK.

The FTSE 100 climbed 1.25%, starting the second half of the year on a strong note, with heavyweight energy stocks and bank stocks leading the gains.

JD Sports Fashion gained 5.4% and was the index's top gainer, after Britain's biggest sportswear retailer said it will split long-time boss Peter Cowgill's role as executive chairman and recruit a chief executive over the next year.

Meanwhile, food and clothing retailer Associated British Foods Plc rose 4.8% to post its best session in over four months, after third-quarter sales at its Primark fashion stores, which reopened after COVID-19 lockdowns, came in ahead of expectations in all markets.

The FTSE 100 has gained 10.3% so far this year, helped by support from cheap interest rates and government stimulus. However, it has largely underperformed the wider European market as a recent jump in coronavirus cases raised concerns about the pace of economic recovery.

However, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said it was important not to over-react to a rise in inflation that was likely to prove temporary during Britain's economic recovery from the COVID-19 crisis.

"Investors have clearly accepted the fact that these inflation rates are being perceived as temporary. However, what they don't fully appreciate is that inflation is actually coming in 2022, the actual inflation not the rise in prices as the results of opening up of economy," said Andrea Cicione, head of strategy at TS Lombard.

Travel stocks gained 2.6%, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was confident Britons fully vaccinated against COVID-19 would be able to travel abroad this year.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index added 1.1%.

Among stocks, Royal Dutch Shell gained 2.9% on plans to leave Aera, its California-based oil and gas-producing joint venture with Exxon Mobil Corp, four people familiar with the talks told Reuters.

London stocks London's FTSE 100 STOXX 600 index FTSE index

FTSE 100 sees best day in two-months on energy boost; JD Sports shines

Military's security briefing will change course of Pakistan's politics: Rashid

Blast in Quetta injures at least two

Meeting of Parliamentary Committee on National Security commences

DRAP approves emergency use of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine

Pakistan records highest export of goods in FY21

Pakistan to see its first set of developmental REITs

Western forces pack up to end their war, Afghans ‘manage the consequences’

FBR surpasses FY2020-21 tax collection target

IPPs of Power Policy 2002: NAB allows Power Division to process payments

CCoE to take stock of power situation today

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters