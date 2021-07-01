ANL 33.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
ASC 19.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
ASL 24.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
AVN 91.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
BOP 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.43%)
BYCO 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.21%)
DGKC 120.53 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (2.15%)
EPCL 47.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.95%)
FCCL 23.26 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.35%)
FFBL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.3%)
FFL 17.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.16%)
HASCOL 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.79%)
HUBC 80.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (7.08%)
JSCL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.23%)
KAPCO 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.19%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.86 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.65%)
MLCF 47.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.06%)
PAEL 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.88%)
PIBTL 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.94%)
POWER 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.75%)
PPL 89.00 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (2.13%)
PRL 24.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.98%)
PTC 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.77%)
SILK 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
SNGP 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.03%)
TRG 165.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.16%)
UNITY 45.95 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.96%)
WTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.27%)
BR100 5,198 Increased By ▲ 48.98 (0.95%)
BR30 27,293 Increased By ▲ 288.03 (1.07%)
KSE100 47,801 Increased By ▲ 444.55 (0.94%)
KSE30 19,134 Increased By ▲ 171.89 (0.91%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,321
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
958,408
1,03724hr
2.25% positivity
Sindh
337,674
Punjab
346,301
Balochistan
27,178
Islamabad
82,706
KPK
138,068
Punjab health dept terms reports of vaccine wastage misleading

  • Says province's cold storage facilities have made excellent arrangements
BR Web Desk 01 Jul 2021

The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SH) Punjab on Thursday rejected reports claiming that more than 38,000 Covid-19 vaccines have been wasted due to the non-provision of optimum storage temperature.

In a statement, Secretary P&SH Sarah Aslam said the numbers of doses being wasted are being misquoted by the media. She clarified that the reported numbers of wastage vaccines were actually the total figure from the last five months of routine wastage.

The secretary said that the wastage of coronavirus vaccines during the inoculation process stood at 0.37 percent of the total supply, which she maintained was a “normal waste”.

The data of these vaccines is also being shared with the National Command and Operation Control (NCOC) on a daily basis, she added.

She emphasized that Punjab’s all cold storages have made "excellent arrangements" to store vaccines as per international standards.

“Vaccine temperatures are routinely checked under the standard operating procedures,” she noted. She asked people not to fall for false reports regarding the wastage of vaccines.

“The Covid-19 vaccines are properly stored in our facilities and same are administered to hundreds of thousands of people on a daily basis,” she added

