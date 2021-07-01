ANL 33.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
ASC 19.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
ASL 24.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
AVN 91.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
BOP 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.43%)
BYCO 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.21%)
DGKC 120.53 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (2.15%)
EPCL 47.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.95%)
FCCL 23.26 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.35%)
FFBL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.3%)
FFL 17.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.16%)
HASCOL 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.79%)
HUBC 80.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (7.08%)
JSCL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.23%)
KAPCO 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.19%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.86 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.65%)
MLCF 47.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.06%)
PAEL 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.88%)
PIBTL 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.94%)
POWER 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.75%)
PPL 89.00 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (2.13%)
PRL 24.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.98%)
PTC 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.77%)
SILK 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
SNGP 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.03%)
TRG 165.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.16%)
UNITY 45.95 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.96%)
WTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.27%)
BR100 5,198 Increased By ▲ 48.98 (0.95%)
BR30 27,293 Increased By ▲ 288.03 (1.07%)
KSE100 47,801 Increased By ▲ 444.55 (0.94%)
KSE30 19,134 Increased By ▲ 171.89 (0.91%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,321
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
958,408
1,03724hr
2.25% positivity
Sindh
337,674
Punjab
346,301
Balochistan
27,178
Islamabad
82,706
KPK
138,068
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

British Open winner to earn over $2m for first time

  • With the total prize money at the British Open rising to $11.5 million, the winner of the famous Claret Jug will earn $2.07 million.
AFP 01 Jul 2021

LONDON: The 2021 British Open golf champion will bank over $2 million (£1.4 million) for the first time, tournament organisers announced on Thursday.

With the total prize money at the British Open rising to $11.5 million, the winner of the famous Claret Jug will earn $2.07 million.

That is an increase from the $1.93 million taken home by Ireland's Shane Lowry when he won the event in 2019.

"We have increased the prize fund for The Open this year and believe that it fully reflects the Championship's stature in world sport," Royal and Ancient chief executive Martin Slumbers said.

"As the only men's major championship played outside of America, The Open has a global role to play and we are determined to continue to attract the top players.

"We are further enhancing the status of our professional championships at the same time as making good progress towards our investment of £200million over 10 years in growing golf around the world."

After the 2020 British Open was cancelled due to the coronavirus, this year's tournament runs from July 15-18 in Sandwich in southern England.

British Open golf champion $2 million prize money

British Open winner to earn over $2m for first time

Military's security briefing will change course of Pakistan's politics: Rashid

Meeting of Parliamentary Committee on National Security commences

DRAP approves emergency use of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine

Pakistan to see its first set of developmental REITs

Pakistan records highest export of goods in FY21

Western forces pack up to end their war, Afghans ‘manage the consequences’

FBR surpasses FY2020-21 tax collection target

IPPs of Power Policy 2002: NAB allows Power Division to process payments

CCoE to take stock of power situation today

PM warns willful tax defaulters of jail

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters