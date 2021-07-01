ANL 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.3%)
ASC 19.91 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.5%)
ASL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.32%)
AVN 92.61 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.77%)
BOP 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.9%)
BYCO 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.73%)
DGKC 121.88 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (3.3%)
EPCL 47.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.16%)
FCCL 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.4%)
FFBL 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.02%)
FFL 17.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.72%)
HASCOL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
HUBC 80.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.24%)
HUMNL 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.49%)
JSCL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.12%)
KAPCO 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.19%)
KEL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.94%)
MLCF 48.10 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.34%)
PAEL 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.6%)
PIBTL 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
POWER 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.17%)
PPL 88.50 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.56%)
PRL 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.46%)
PTC 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.27%)
SILK 2.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.51%)
SNGP 48.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.25%)
TRG 168.01 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.51%)
UNITY 45.27 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.43%)
WTL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.04%)
BR100 5,213 Increased By ▲ 64.43 (1.25%)
BR30 27,411 Increased By ▲ 405.42 (1.5%)
KSE100 47,815 Increased By ▲ 458.69 (0.97%)
KSE30 19,178 Increased By ▲ 215.72 (1.14%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,321
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
958,408
1,03724hr
2.25% positivity
Sindh
337,674
Punjab
346,301
Balochistan
27,178
Islamabad
82,706
KPK
138,068
Brent oil may test resistance at $75.24

  • On the daily chart, oil has completed a pullback towards $73.50. It may have resumed its rise towards $77.96
Reuters 01 Jul 2021

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may test a resistance at $75.24 per barrel, a break above which could lead to a gain into $76-$76.89 range.

The uptrend thus remains steady within a rising channel. Unless oil breaks the support at $73.84. The break could open the way towards $72.19, as suggested by the lower channel.

The upper channel indicates a target around $78.35, the 138.2% projection level of an upward wave C from $64.57.

On the daily chart, oil has completed a pullback towards $73.50. It may have resumed its rise towards $77.96.

The uptrend from the May 21 low of $64.57 has not been disrupted by any decent correction, which may be triggered by the resistance at $77.96.

Key support is at $73.50, a break below which could open the way towards $70.75.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

