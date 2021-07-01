ANL 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.3%)
ASC 19.99 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.91%)
ASL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.32%)
AVN 92.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.76%)
BOP 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.9%)
BYCO 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.56%)
DGKC 121.88 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (3.3%)
EPCL 47.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.16%)
FCCL 23.55 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.61%)
FFBL 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.02%)
FFL 17.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.72%)
HASCOL 8.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
HUBC 80.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.24%)
HUMNL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.86%)
JSCL 23.08 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.81%)
KAPCO 45.31 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.1%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.94%)
MLCF 48.10 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.34%)
PAEL 35.50 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.31%)
PIBTL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.64%)
POWER 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.38%)
PPL 88.60 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.68%)
PRL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.63%)
PTC 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.27%)
SILK 2.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.51%)
SNGP 48.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.25%)
TRG 168.01 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.51%)
UNITY 45.31 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.52%)
WTL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.04%)
BR100 5,214 Increased By ▲ 65.72 (1.28%)
BR30 27,413 Increased By ▲ 407.96 (1.51%)
KSE100 47,824 Increased By ▲ 468.46 (0.99%)
KSE30 19,181 Increased By ▲ 218.96 (1.15%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,321
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
958,408
1,03724hr
2.25% positivity
Sindh
337,674
Punjab
346,301
Balochistan
27,178
Islamabad
82,706
KPK
138,068
Spot gold may test resistance at $1,789

  • These false breaks give it away that bears are bluffing around this level
Reuters 01 Jul 2021

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may test a resistance at $1,789 per ounce, a break above which could lead to a gain to $1,813.

A five-wave cycle from $1,902.70 may have completed at Tuesday's low of $1,749.20, which is near $1,744 - its 261.8% projection level, and close to $1,769, the 61.8% retracement of the uptrend from $1,677.61 to $1,916.40.

The downtrend from $1,916.40 could have reversed. Another retracement analysis on the trend confirms the reversal, as the current bounce observes closely the 14% level.

Support is at $1,760.90, a break below which may cause a shallow drop to $1,744. On the daily chart, there is another false break below $1,771, in addition to the one on June 18.

These false breaks give it away that bears are bluffing around this level.

No information in this analysis should be considered as being business, financial or legal advice. Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

