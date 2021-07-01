ANL 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.3%)
ASC 19.91 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.5%)
ASL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.32%)
AVN 92.61 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.77%)
BOP 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.9%)
BYCO 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.73%)
DGKC 121.88 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (3.3%)
EPCL 47.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.16%)
FCCL 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.4%)
FFBL 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.02%)
FFL 17.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.72%)
HASCOL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
HUBC 80.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.24%)
HUMNL 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.49%)
JSCL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.12%)
KAPCO 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.19%)
KEL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.94%)
MLCF 48.10 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.34%)
PAEL 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.6%)
PIBTL 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
POWER 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.17%)
PPL 88.50 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.56%)
PRL 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.46%)
PTC 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.27%)
SILK 2.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.51%)
SNGP 48.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.25%)
TRG 168.01 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.51%)
UNITY 45.27 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.43%)
WTL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.04%)
BR100 5,214 Increased By ▲ 65.72 (1.28%)
BR30 27,413 Increased By ▲ 407.96 (1.51%)
KSE100 47,824 Increased By ▲ 468.46 (0.99%)
KSE30 19,181 Increased By ▲ 218.96 (1.15%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,321
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
958,408
1,03724hr
2.25% positivity
Sindh
337,674
Punjab
346,301
Balochistan
27,178
Islamabad
82,706
KPK
138,068
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars cold-shouldered as strong data overlooked

  • The Aussie eased to $0.7491, having slipped 0.2% overnight after failing to clear resistance in the $0.7513/7526 area.
Reuters 01 Jul 2021

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars were pinned near support on Thursday as wagers on a hefty US payrolls figure boosted their US counterpart, even as a trio of local data underlined the upbeat economic outlook at home.

The Aussie eased to $0.7491, having slipped 0.2% overnight after failing to clear resistance in the $0.7513/7526 area.

A break of the recent six-month low of $0.7478 would risk a retreat to a chart retracement target at $0.7375.

The kiwi dollar was hanging on at $0.6989, after topping out at $0.7006.

It has support around $0.6965, ahead of the June trough at $0.6923.

Markets are again waiting on the US jobs report which is forecast to show a solid rise of 700,000, but where all the chatter is of 1 million or more.

Australia's data were upbeat, though overshadowed by continued lockdowns across the country with Sydney reporting 24 new locally acquired cases.

The outbreaks have so far had only a limited affect on the overall economy as house prices surged further in June, boosting household wealth to historic highs.

In a positive sign for further jobs growth, official data showed job vacancies jumped 23.4% in the May quarter to an historic high.

Separate figures showed Australia's trade surplus also neared a record peak of A$9.7 billion ($7.26 billion) in May on the back of rising exports, particularly for iron ore.

That brought the run of surpluses to 41 months and the cumulative surplus for the 12 months to May to A$84 billion, a healthy cash inflow that should underpin the Aussie. "Commodity prices remain super supportive for the A$ and this will be obvious in the May trade surplus with plenty more to come given the lags in prices and better volumes in Q3," wrote analysts at Westpac in a note.

"For now, the A$ remains capped between $0.7580 and $0.7630 near term and vulnerable to further weakness. We remain focussed on any dip towards $0.7400/25 as another opportunity to buy."

One drag on the Aussie has been yield spreads, with Australian 10-year bonds offering just 2 basis points more than Treasuries. The spread was as wide as 44 basis points in February when the Aussie topped out at $0.8000.

Euro Yuan Yen Dollar Australian and New Zealand dollars

Australia, NZ dollars cold-shouldered as strong data overlooked

NHP arrears: Wapda refuses to raise loan

CCoE to take stock of power situation today

IPPs of Power Policy 2002: NAB allows Power Division to process payments

Pakistan to see its first set of developmental REITs

FBR surpasses FY2020-21 tax collection target

Prices of petroleum products raised

Global economy recovering at uneven pace: IMF

Engro explains its position

Cure for summertime blues: Europe gears up for tourists

Pakistan will never compromise on its sovereignty for any country: PM Imran

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters