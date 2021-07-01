ANL 34.31 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.33%)
ASC 19.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.4%)
ASL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.32%)
AVN 92.61 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.77%)
BOP 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.9%)
BYCO 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.73%)
DGKC 121.50 Increased By ▲ 3.51 (2.97%)
EPCL 47.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.16%)
FCCL 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.4%)
FFBL 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.02%)
FFL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.5%)
HASCOL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
HUBC 80.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.24%)
HUMNL 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.49%)
JSCL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.12%)
KAPCO 45.30 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.07%)
KEL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.94%)
MLCF 48.09 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.32%)
PAEL 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.6%)
PIBTL 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
POWER 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.65%)
PPL 88.50 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.56%)
PRL 24.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.38%)
PTC 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.27%)
SILK 2.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.01%)
SNGP 48.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.25%)
TRG 168.17 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (1.61%)
UNITY 45.30 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.5%)
WTL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.04%)
BR100 5,213 Increased By ▲ 64.43 (1.25%)
BR30 27,411 Increased By ▲ 405.42 (1.5%)
KSE100 47,813 Increased By ▲ 457.45 (0.97%)
KSE30 19,177 Increased By ▲ 214.88 (1.13%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,321
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
958,408
1,03724hr
2.25% positivity
Sindh
337,674
Punjab
346,301
Balochistan
27,178
Islamabad
82,706
KPK
138,068
Saudi announces plan to launch second national airline

  • The airline, part of a push to turn the kingdom into a logistics hub, would be in addition to state-owned Saudi Arabian Airlines, which has suffered losses for years
AFP 01 Jul 2021

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler announced plans Wednesday to launch a second national airline, state media said, despite an already crowded aviation market struggling with the coronavirus pandemic.

The airline, part of a push to turn the kingdom into a logistics hub, would be in addition to state-owned Saudi Arabian Airlines, which has suffered losses for years.

"We aim... to increase international connectivity to 250 destinations, and alongside the launch of an additional new national carrier, we aim to double air cargo capacity to more than 4.5 million tons," Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was quoted as saying by the official Saudi Press Agency.

The crown prince did not say when the new airline would be launched, in what is seen as a crowded aviation sector in the Middle East.

Saudi Arabian Airlines faces growing competition from other Gulf carriers, including Dubai's Emirates Airline and the Doha-based Qatar Airways, which offer a wider network.

Under Prince Mohammed, the kingdom's de facto ruler, OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia is currently in the midst of a major push to boost investments to fund ambitious plans to diversify the oil-reliant economy.

The kingdom is considering building a new airport in the capital Riyadh -- a base for a new airline -- to cater to international tourists and business travellers, according to Bloomberg News.

Saudi Arabia Qatar Airways Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman coronavirus pandemic Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler

