PSX maintains uptrend: BRIndex100 climbs

Recorder Report 01 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange Wednesday closed on a positive note with healthy gains on the last day of the fiscal year FY21 on the back of healthy buying, mainly by local investors. BRIndex100 gained 15.38 points or 0.3 percent to close at 5,143.27 points. BRIndex100 hit intraday high of 5,160.43 points and intraday low of 5,126.45 points. Volumes stood at 480.230 million shares.

BRIndex30 inched up by 122.56 points or 0.46 percent to close at 26,978.54 points with a turnover of 264.762 million shares.

The KSE-100 Index increased by 218.25 points or 0.46 percent and closed at 47,356.02 points. Daily trading volumes on ready counter stood at 549.666 million shares as compared to 580.766 million shares traded Tuesday.

Foreign investors however remained net sellers of shares worth $2.912 million. Total market capitalization increased by Rs 58 billion to Rs 8.297 trillion. Out of total 422 active scrips, 257 closed in positive and 138 in negative while the value of 27 stocks remained unchanged.

Silk Bank was the volume leader with 44.203 million shares however lost Rs 0.05 to close at Rs 2.01 followed by WorldCall Telecom that gained Rs 0.05 to close at Rs 3.96 with 43.244 million shares. Sapphire Fiber and Hinopak Motor were the top gainers increasing by Rs 54.99 and Rs 42.70 respectively to close at Rs 790.00 and Rs 612.15 while Unilever Foods and Gatron Industries were the top losers declining by Rs 126.25 and Rs 25.90 respectively to close at Rs 16373.75 and Rs 475.20.

BR Automobile Assembler Index lost 4.16 points or 0.04 percent to close at 9,667.76 points with total turnover of 8.789 million shares.

BR Cement Index closed at 7,338.77 points, down 0.17 points with 17.566 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index gained 74.53 points or 0.83 percent to close at 9,105.21 points with 69.175 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index inched up by 23.04 points or 0.4 percent to close at 5,712.21 points with 22.557 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index increased by 44.42 points or 1.11 percent to close at 4,042.65 points with 30.039 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index fell by 10.2 points or 0.23 percent to close at 4,515.73 points with 119.821 million shares.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corporation said that the stocks closed bullish at the year-end as investors weigh higher global crude oil prices, NA passing the Finance Bill FY22, World Bank approval of $800 million for power sector reforms.

He said Pak Rupee stability, bullish global equities, over $1.5 billion record receipts in Roshan Digital Accounts and likely revision of local POL prices played a catalyst role in positive close.

