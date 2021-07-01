Pakistan rejects misleading statement by Indian minister

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday, categorically rejected “irresponsible and misleading” statement by Indian Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy regarding an alleged drone attack in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), and asked the Indian government to refrain from its reprehensible propaganda campaign.

“While conveniently choosing not to share any evidence, the Indian government has once again leveled serious allegations against Pakistan. This is yet another manifestation of the unsubstantiated propaganda and smear campaign against Pakistan that is characteristic of the Indian government and an obliging Indian media,” Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said, while categorically rejecting the “irresponsible and misleading” statement by the Indian Minister of State for Home Affairs.

He added that this is a familiar Indian ploy to externalise any blame, use baseless allegations against Pakistan as a smokescreen, and seek to undermine the indigenous struggle for self-determination of the Kashmiri people.

“The latest allegations further confirm what Pakistan has consistently pointed out that the BJP government stages “false flag” operations to malign Pakistan with terrorism-related allegations for narrow political gains,” he said, adding that the use of Pakistan card either to win an election or to divert attention from an electoral defeat has also unfortunately become a standard practice.

He further stated that Pakistan calls upon India to refrain from its reprehensible propaganda campaign as no amount of Indian falsehoods can succeed in diverting attention from India’s serious crimes in the IIOJK.

The Indian Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy, had earlier alleged that “Pakistan’s role cannot be denied in the Jammu Air Force station attack that was orchestrated through drones at the midnight of June 26.”

“Pakistan is dropping AK-47s and drugs inside the border at night time through drones. We have a long border, despite which our security forces have stopped many drones from entering the Indian side. Drones seen inside our land have been destroyed. Our forces will continue doing this work vigorously in the coming days,” the Indian minister alleged, adding, “Investigation is underway and the security forces are on high alert, but one cannot deny the role of Pakistan”.

