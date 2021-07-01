Sarwar opens 600-bed Indus Hospital in Lahore

LAHORE: Inaugurating the 600-bed Indus Hospital, here Wednesday, the Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said the mission of Prime Minister Imran Khan to make Pakistan a welfare state like Madinah will be fulfilled.

“Only those who serve humanity are remembered in history,” he said while addressing the ceremony and talking to the media.

Indus Hospital CEO Dr Abdul Bari Khan, Mian Talat Mahmood, Anwar A. Khan, and Iqbal Qureshi from the business community were present on the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021