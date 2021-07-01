ANL 33.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.07%)
PAC informed: Car of other dept monetized to ex-bureaucrat in violation of policy

Recorder Report 01 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: The sub-committee of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) was apprised, on Wednesday, that a car of other department was monetized to former bureaucrat Kamran Lashari in violation of the monetization policy. Raja Riaz Ahmed convened the meeting of the sub-committee, which examined the audit report of the Ministry of Housing and Works for 2011-12, 2012-13, 2015-16, and 2017-18.

The Monetization Policy provides that “The principal accounting officers (PAOs) will also render a certificate that all the entitled officers in grade 20 to grade 22, working under them who have opted to retain the vehicles as per monetization policy against the depreciated price, are not using any project vehicle or departmental operational/ general duty vehicle or any other vehicle of an organisation of body corporate in his or her ex-officio capacity.”

The management of the Ministry of Housing and Works monetized vehicle No GB 4728 Honda City 1300 cc to MB Awan, senior joint secretary, which was property of the Central Civil Division (Pak PWD, Lahore).

The Secretary Housing admitted that irregularity had been committed in Kamran Lashari’s and other’s case.

A fresh inquiry was also initiated on the subject and the findings will be shared with the committee within one week.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

