Expected monsoon rains: Minister for cleaning storm drains by 15th

HYDERABAD: The Sindh Local Government and Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah directed the officers of all concerned departments to make necessary arrangements for cleaning of storm drains to improve drainage system before July 15 to avoid any untoward situation during expected monsoon rains.

He also directed them to ensure desilting of drains in low-lying areas on priority basis so that the people could not face difficulties.

He stated this during a meeting with the officers of concerned departments at the residence of MPA Abdul Jabbar Khan. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that steps were being taken by the Sindh government to ensure cleanliness in all cities of Sindh including Hyderabad while funds for development works of the city would be released soon.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021