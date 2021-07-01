ANL 33.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.07%)
ASC 19.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.45%)
ASL 24.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
AVN 91.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.99%)
BOP 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
BYCO 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.14%)
DGKC 117.99 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.89%)
EPCL 47.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.28%)
FCCL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.38%)
FFL 18.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-3.53%)
HASCOL 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.36%)
HUBC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.65%)
HUMNL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.42%)
JSCL 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.67%)
KAPCO 44.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
MLCF 47.00 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.24%)
PAEL 35.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.88%)
PIBTL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
POWER 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.44%)
PPL 87.14 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.4%)
PRL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.4%)
PTC 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.67%)
SILK 1.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.33%)
SNGP 48.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.09%)
TRG 165.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.48%)
UNITY 44.63 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.1%)
WTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
BR100 5,149 Increased By ▲ 21.24 (0.41%)
BR30 27,005 Increased By ▲ 166.82 (0.62%)
KSE100 47,356 Increased By ▲ 218.25 (0.46%)
KSE30 18,962 Increased By ▲ 51.79 (0.27%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,281
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
957,371
97924hr
2.33% positivity
Sindh
337,052
Punjab
346,180
Balochistan
27,145
Islamabad
82,652
KPK
137,951
SHC resents prolonged stay of Khursheed in NICVD

INP 01 Jul 2021

SUKKUR: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday rejected reports submitted from the Sindh government, NICVD, and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) regarding the prolonged stay of PPP MNA Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah at the cardiac hospital after being declared as sub-jail. The SHC expressed its resentment over the prolonged stay of Khursheed Shah in the NICVD and remarked that the home department has unnecessarily declared the health facility as a sub-jail.

The additional advocate general apprise the court that the NICVD was declared a sub-jail for Khursheed Shah on the directives of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

Justice Omar Sial during the hearing asked the NICVD doctor if there was any patient whose treatment is prolonged for two years.

The court issued notice to chief secretary Sindh, DG NAB Sukkur, and NICVD in-charge and directed them to satisfy the court with their replies in the matter during the next hearing.

“If a satisfactory response does not come out then top officials will be summoned to the court,” the judge remarked and added that they could summon the chief minister, NICVD head, and DG NAB.

The hearing of the SHC Sukkur bench was later adjourned for July 08.

It is pertinent to mention here that a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Syed Tahir Shah had filed a petition in the high court, challenging the alleged illness of Khursheed Shah, in which he has been treated at the NICVD Sukkur for the last 18 months.

The petitioner requested the court to ask the Sindh health department about his illness and what was diagnosed during the medical investigation and detail of the treatment he has received during his prolonged stay at the heart hospital.

Murad Ali Shah NAB Sindh Government SHC NICVD Sindh High Court Khursheed Shah Justice Omar Sial

