Turkish firm to set up bottling plant at Hattar

PESHAWAR: KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Wednesday performed ground breaking of an industrial unit (bottling plant) of Turkish Multi-National beverages Company, CCI at Hattar during his visit to Haripur.

This bottling plant would consist of 29 acres of land, and is expected to bring in an investment of $ 50 million and create over 700 employment opportunities. This is the 7th plant of CCI Company in Pakistan and first ever plant in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the banner of the company.

The chief minister also inaugurated a private sector Steel Plant at Hattar Special Economic Zone established with an initial investment of $ 50 million and having an annual production capacity 0.5 million ton. The plant is expected to create hundreds of job opportunities for the local population.

