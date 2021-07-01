ANL 33.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.07%)
ASC 19.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.45%)
ASL 24.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
AVN 91.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.99%)
BOP 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
BYCO 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.14%)
DGKC 117.99 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.89%)
EPCL 47.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.28%)
FCCL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.38%)
FFL 18.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-3.53%)
HASCOL 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.36%)
HUBC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.65%)
HUMNL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.42%)
JSCL 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.67%)
KAPCO 44.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
MLCF 47.00 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.24%)
PAEL 35.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.88%)
PIBTL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
POWER 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.44%)
PPL 87.14 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.4%)
PRL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.4%)
PTC 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.67%)
SILK 1.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.33%)
SNGP 48.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.09%)
TRG 165.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.48%)
UNITY 44.63 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.1%)
WTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
BR100 5,149 Increased By ▲ 21.24 (0.41%)
BR30 27,005 Increased By ▲ 166.82 (0.62%)
KSE100 47,356 Increased By ▲ 218.25 (0.46%)
KSE30 18,962 Increased By ▲ 51.79 (0.27%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,281
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
957,371
97924hr
2.33% positivity
Sindh
337,052
Punjab
346,180
Balochistan
27,145
Islamabad
82,652
KPK
137,951
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dubai, Saudi bourses drop

Reuters 01 Jul 2021

DUBAI: Dubai shares hit a four-week low on Wednesday, as a resurgence in Covid-19 cases in other countries across the world threatened economic recovery in the tourism-reliant market.

Dubai’s main index fell for a third consecutive session to end 0.6% lower, its lowest closing since June 1, with Emirates NBD Bank dropping 1.1%, while Shariah-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank declned 0.8%.

“Dubai’s hard-fought position as a global and regional hub is being monitored in the context of rapidly spreading delta variant, shortly after the local government announced eased restrictions,” Kaia Parv, head of investment research at FXPrimus.

On the other hand, Abu Dhabi’s main index advanced 1.1% to hit a record high, buoyed by a 2% rise in the country’s largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank, followed by conglomerate International Holding (IHC) jumping 3.5%.

IHC has risen 24% so far this week after the listing of Alpha Dhabi Holding, in which IHC holds a 45% stake.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index touched its highest level since September 2014, before closing 0.1% lower. Buoyant oil prices allowed the index to post its sixth monthly gain in a row for year-to-date gains of over 26%.

Oil giant Saudi Aramco and Saudi National Bank led losses with falls of 0.6% and 0.7%, respectively.

The Qatari benchmark slipped 0.2%, hit by a 0.7% fall in the Gulf’s biggest lender Qatar National Bank.

Negative sentiment still grips the Gulf markets as traders continue closing their positions, Parv said, adding that the pullback has become more pronounced as the week advances with investors choosing to take profits from these levels.

“Prices had become extended based on technical indicators, and a correction had been due for some time.”

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index bounced back 1.3% from a 1.5% decline a day earlier following a sell-off in blue-chip stocks, led by gains in Commercial International Bank, which was up 3.3%.

Saudi COVID Dubai Saudi and Dubai shares Dubai shares

Dubai, Saudi bourses drop

NHP arrears: Wapda refuses to raise loan

CCoE to take stock of power situation today

Global economy recovering at uneven pace: IMF

Prices of petroleum products raised

IPPs of Power Policy 2002: NAB allows Power Division to process payments

FBR surpasses FY2020-21 tax collection target

Engro explains its position

Cure for summertime blues: Europe gears up for tourists

Pakistan will never compromise on its sovereignty for any country: PM Imran

Tarin tells NA: Efforts afoot to end tradition of supplementary grants

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.