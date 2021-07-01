ANL 33.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.07%)
ASC 19.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.45%)
ASL 24.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
AVN 91.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.99%)
BOP 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
BYCO 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.14%)
DGKC 117.99 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.89%)
EPCL 47.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.28%)
FCCL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.38%)
FFL 18.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-3.53%)
HASCOL 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.36%)
HUBC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.65%)
HUMNL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.42%)
JSCL 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.67%)
KAPCO 44.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
MLCF 47.00 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.24%)
PAEL 35.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.88%)
PIBTL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
POWER 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.44%)
PPL 87.14 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.4%)
PRL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.4%)
PTC 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.67%)
SILK 1.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.33%)
SNGP 48.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.09%)
TRG 165.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.48%)
UNITY 44.63 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.1%)
WTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
BR100 5,149 Increased By ▲ 21.24 (0.41%)
BR30 27,005 Increased By ▲ 166.82 (0.62%)
KSE100 47,356 Increased By ▲ 218.25 (0.46%)
KSE30 18,962 Increased By ▲ 51.79 (0.27%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,281
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
957,371
97924hr
2.33% positivity
Sindh
337,052
Punjab
346,180
Balochistan
27,145
Islamabad
82,652
KPK
137,951
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

S&P, Nasdaq post record highs

• Shares of Apple suppliers jump • Morgan Stanley up on surprise dividend hike NEW YORK: The S&P 500 and...
Reuters 01 Jul 2021

• Shares of Apple suppliers jump

• Morgan Stanley up on surprise dividend hike

NEW YORK: The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq both registered record closing highs on Tuesday, lifted by Apple Inc and other technology stocks after an upbeat consumer confidence report.

The S&P 500, helped by a jump in Morgan Stanley shares on news of a dividend increase, hit a record high for the fourth straight session. The S&P and the Dow closed little changed after a session marked by lighter than average volume, as the market awaits more economic data.

“I think the market is in a digestion period,” said Tom Martin, senior portfolio manager at Globalt. “We’re waiting for that next piece of information that’s going to give us an idea of how sustainable the recovery is.”

Market participants are closely watching the nonfarm payroll report due on Friday, which could sway the US Federal Reserve’s policy stance which hinges on an equitable recovery of the labour market.

Three of the 11 major S&P sector indexes rose, with technology and consumer discretionary stocks the top gainers, up 0.7% and 0.23%, respectively.

Morgan Stanley jumped 3.4% after it doubled its dividend to 70 cents per share in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America Corp and Goldman Sachs Group also raised their payouts.

With the S&P 500 climbing nearly 14% in the first half of the year, investor focus is expected to shift to the second-quarter earnings season, beginning in July, which could decide the path for the next leg of the equity markets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 9.02 points, or 0.03%, to 34,292.29. The S&P 500 gained 1.19 points, or 0.03%, to 4,291.8 and the Nasdaq Composite added 27.83 points, or 0.19%, to 14,528.34.

Moderna Inc jumped 5.2% to a record high after the drugmaker’s COVID-19 vaccine showed promise in a lab study against the Delta variant first identified in India, with a modest decrease in response compared with the original strain.

The largest percentage gainer on the S&P 500 was Skyworks Solutions, which rose 4.5%, as Barclays analysts raised their price target, citing it as one of the suppliers to Apple that could benefit from the new iPhone launch. Apple rose more than 1.1%.

Volume on US exchanges was 9.60 billion shares, compared with the 11.1 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.18-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.51-to-1 ratio favoured decliners. The S&P 500 posted 38 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 93 new highs and 38 new lows.

S&P 500 NASDAQ S&P Dow Jones

S&P, Nasdaq post record highs

NHP arrears: Wapda refuses to raise loan

CCoE to take stock of power situation today

Global economy recovering at uneven pace: IMF

Prices of petroleum products raised

IPPs of Power Policy 2002: NAB allows Power Division to process payments

FBR surpasses FY2020-21 tax collection target

Engro explains its position

Cure for summertime blues: Europe gears up for tourists

Pakistan will never compromise on its sovereignty for any country: PM Imran

Tarin tells NA: Efforts afoot to end tradition of supplementary grants

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.