PM to visit Gwadar on 5th

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Gwadar on July 05, where he would be reviewing progress on uplift projects in the port city of Balochistan. According to details, the prime minister would be accompanied by federal and provincial officials during the visit and would get briefings on the progress of development projects in Gwadar.

The visit was announced a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan categorically announced that Pakistan would not downgrade its relationship with all-weather friend China despite the pressure. In an exclusive interview with China Global Television Network, PM Imran said that Pakistan and China had a glorious history of a seven-decade-old strong bond between the people of the two countries, adding that no pressure could change or downgrade the relationship.