Jul 01, 2021
Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Wednesday (June 30, 2021)....
Recorder Report 01 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Wednesday (June 30, 2021).

========================
Open Bid       Rs 157.50
Open Offer     Rs 158.00
========================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

