THE RUPEE: More gains

BR Research 01 Jul 2021

KARACHI: On Wednesday, PKR continued to go up against USD in both interbank and open markets. It also went up against Euro and AED while remaining unchanged against SR in open market. In global currency markets at the time of writing of this report, USD was expected to go for its highest monthly rise since November 2016. It owed this to traders’ anxiety due to unpredictable US labour data and concern over spread of Delta coronavirus variant.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee gained 10 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 157.60 and 157.70 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR gained 20 paisas for both buying and selling over yesterday’s rates closing at 157.50 and 158 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR gained one rupee for both buying and selling closing at 185.50 and 187 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR gained 10 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 42.65 and 42.85 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling closing at 41.60 and 41.80 respectively.

========================
Open Bid       Rs 157.50
Open Offer     Rs 158.00
========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Wednesday 

========================
Bid Rate       Rs 157.60
Offer Rate     Rs 157.70
========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee appreciated its worth versus major currencies including the greenback and the British pound in the local currency market on Wednesday.

Following lack of buying spree in the market, the greenback remained under selling pressure throughout the trading session and closed for buying and selling at Rs 157.50 and Rs 158.80 against the overnight closing rate of Rs 158.00 and Rs 159.30 respectively, local currency dealers said.

Similarly, the national currency maintained its upward journey for the second consecutive day against the pound sterling. Consequently, the pound’s buying and selling rates further slid from Tuesday’s closing of Rs 217.50 and Rs 219.00 to Rs 216.50 and Rs 218.00 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The rupee recovered 25 paisas against the dollar at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Wednesday.

The dollar opened at Rs158.50(buying) and Rs 158.60(selling) against last rate of Rs158.75(buying) and Rs 158.85(selling).

It closed at Rs158.50(buying) and Rs 158.60(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold remained Rs. 99,700 (selling) and Rs 99,500(buying) in the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

